Loki by the window by kiwichick
Loki by the window

She's settling in nicely. I can't believe how much she as already grown, but at least she doesn't mind having her photo taken!
6th September 2022 6th Sep 22

Lesley Chisholm

This is my 12th year of 365! In my first two years I was quite strict about taking a photo each day, but since then...
