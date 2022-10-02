Sign up
Photo 3427
Looking down on the Kootenay River
We've had the most lovely Fall so far. I've been trying to make the most of the nice weather!
2nd October 2022
2nd Oct 22
1
1
Lesley Chisholm
ace
@kiwichick
This is my 12th year of 365! In my first two years I was quite strict about taking a photo each day, but since then...
3800
photos
73
followers
38
following
938% complete
3420
3421
3422
3423
3424
3425
3426
3427
Views
8
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark II
Taken
2nd October 2022 1:06pm
Privacy
Public
Christina
ace
Beautiful shot of the winding river.
October 3rd, 2022
