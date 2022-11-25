Previous
Arriving in New Zealand by kiwichick
Arriving in New Zealand

A long drive and then three flights later and we're back in my childhood home. It's so lovely being home and seeing my family again.
25th November 2022

Lesley Chisholm

@kiwichick
Photo Details

julia ace
Fantastic, so pleased you have made it over. Your Mum would be very pleased to see you all..
November 26th, 2022  
