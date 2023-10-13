Previous
Backstroke by kiwichick
Photo 3479

Backstroke

The first swim meet of the year for my son, who has now switched to a more competitive swimming league. Three days of racing and he did amazing. It was so much fun being there to see him swim.
13th October 2023 13th Oct 23

Lesley Chisholm

