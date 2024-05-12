Previous
On the rides for Mothers Day by kiwichick
Photo 3513

On the rides for Mothers Day

The fair came to town this week and Mothers could ride free on Sunday. So I snuck in a few rides with my son before he met up with his friends.
12th May 2024 12th May 24

Lesley Chisholm

@kiwichick
13 years and still going... just. I'm not very active but still love this community. Originally from NZ, I have travelled and lived in many parts...
962% complete

Photo Details

