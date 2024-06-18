Previous
in case you weren't sure by koalagardens
Photo 3329

in case you weren't sure

that is definitely a gorgeous little joey in lap - Onyx is a wonderful mamma
18th June 2024 18th Jun 24

KoalaGardens🐨

ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2024 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers are declining...
Beverley ace
I’m soooo happy to see this photo this evening, sooo adorable.
Your photos are heartwarming, they make smile … everyday! That’s pretty awesome!! Looove it!
June 19th, 2024  
Paula Fontanini ace
How absolutely adorable and what a wonderful photo!!
June 19th, 2024  
Rob Z ace
How very wonderful. Without being able to see his ears he looks a little like a wombat...
June 19th, 2024  
Beverley ace
Soooo awesome!!
June 19th, 2024  
vaidas ace
Great!
June 19th, 2024  
LManning (Laura) ace
Yay!!!
June 19th, 2024  
