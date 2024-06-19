Previous
way up through the leaves by koalagardens
way up through the leaves

Valentine nestled in up high
19th June 2024 19th Jun 24

KoalaGardens🐨

ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2024 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers are declining...
Mags ace
Sweet closeup!
June 20th, 2024  
Karen ace
… and looking to be in a real zen disposition :-) peaceful and quiet way up there, perfect for rest and and a bit of silence, only the gentle wind in the leaves.
June 20th, 2024  
Kate ace
Looks like he is having sweet dreams
June 20th, 2024  
Sue Cooper ace
Looking very content.
June 20th, 2024  
Zilli ace
So cute. Looks like she’s snoozing!
June 20th, 2024  
