Previous
Photo 3330
way up through the leaves
Valentine nestled in up high
19th June 2024
19th Jun 24
5
2
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2024 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers are declining...
5804
photos
249
followers
248
following
912% complete
Photo Details
Views
17
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
16th June 2024 2:44pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
koala
,
joey
,
valentine
,
marsupial
,
wildandfree
,
ndao25
Mags
ace
Sweet closeup!
June 20th, 2024
Karen
ace
… and looking to be in a real zen disposition :-) peaceful and quiet way up there, perfect for rest and and a bit of silence, only the gentle wind in the leaves.
June 20th, 2024
Kate
ace
Looks like he is having sweet dreams
June 20th, 2024
Sue Cooper
ace
Looking very content.
June 20th, 2024
Zilli
ace
So cute. Looks like she’s snoozing!
June 20th, 2024
