Seaside Daisies by koalagardens
Photo 2224

Seaside Daisies

tiny little daisy flowers on a pretty ground cover
26th September 2024 26th Sep 24

KoalaGardens🐨

@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2024 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers are declining...
Annie D
Lovely DoF - very delicate
September 27th, 2024  
Barb
Wonderful focus!
September 27th, 2024  
Diana
Beautiful little daisies and dof.
September 27th, 2024  
