Previous
more signs of spring by koalagardens
Photo 2221

more signs of spring

This little red-backed fairy wren is starting to get his breeding plumage - another sign that we are well into spring here.
23rd September 2024 23rd Sep 24

KoalaGardens🐨

ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2024 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers are declining...
608% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Rick ace
Interesting looking bird. Great shot.
September 25th, 2024  
LManning (Laura) ace
That's quite a tail! Great capture.
September 25th, 2024  
gloria jones ace
Sweet...
September 25th, 2024  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
He's got his antenna up for the ladies.
September 25th, 2024  
Denise Wood
Stunning :) fav
September 25th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise