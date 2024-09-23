Sign up
Previous
Photo 2221
more signs of spring
This little red-backed fairy wren is starting to get his breeding plumage - another sign that we are well into spring here.
23rd September 2024
23rd Sep 24
5
5
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2024 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers are declining...
5895
photos
237
followers
239
following
608% complete
Photo Details
Views
17
Comments
5
Fav's
5
Album
xtra
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
22nd September 2024 10:32am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
bird
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
wren
,
wildandfree
,
ndao28
Rick
ace
Interesting looking bird. Great shot.
September 25th, 2024
LManning (Laura)
ace
That's quite a tail! Great capture.
September 25th, 2024
gloria jones
ace
Sweet...
September 25th, 2024
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
He's got his antenna up for the ladies.
September 25th, 2024
Denise Wood
Stunning :) fav
September 25th, 2024
