Photo 3404
tucked up
really made it seem like a strange POV the way Momo was tucked into this tree fork
22nd September 2024
22nd Sep 24
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2024 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers are declining...
5891
photos
237
followers
239
following
932% complete
Views
7
1
3
365
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
20th September 2024 4:25pm
nature
animals
wildlife
animal
australia
conservation
koala
joey
momo
marsupial
wildandfree
Carole Sandford
ace
Oh how cute is that!
September 23rd, 2024
