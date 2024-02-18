Sign up
Photo 606
Photo 606
Balcony house
A new part of the city is being built.
Thanks for viewing and comments!
18th February 2024
18th Feb 24
3
4
Korcsog Károly
ace
@kork
If I count correctly, I am now starting my 4th year (2021) in the 365 project! I was captivated by the wonderful photos of the...
3050
photos
153
followers
88
following
Suzanne
ace
I like these balcony and terrace shots
February 18th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
Impressive perspective
February 18th, 2024
Lesley
ace
I imagine they have beautiful views over the river
February 18th, 2024
