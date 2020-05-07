Previous
Next
The first sourdough bread... by kork
Photo 743

The first sourdough bread...

Only the first 50 are wrong!
It worked relatively well! :-)
Thank you very much for your viewing and comments!
7th May 2020 7th May 20

Korcsog Károly

ace
@kork
I was born in Budapest and I lived here all my life. Unfortunatley I do not speak any English so I have to use Google...
203% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise