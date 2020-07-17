Previous
Next
Light and shadow by kork
Photo 800

Light and shadow

It rained all day today! I couldn't even leave home. Late in the afternoon, the sky cleared a little.
Thank you very much for your viewing and comments!
17th July 2020 17th Jul 20

Korcsog Károly

ace
@kork
I was born in Budapest and I lived here all my life. Unfortunatley I do not speak any English so I have to use Google...
219% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise