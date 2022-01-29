Sign up
Photo 1184
The renovated space ......
Bakáts Square is located in one of the districts of Budapest, in Ferencváros. He was in a long neglected condition with the church pictured. Now the square and the church have also been renovated.
Thank you so much for your viewing and comments!
29th January 2022
29th Jan 22
Korcsog Károly
Chris Cook
ace
I like this
February 1st, 2022
