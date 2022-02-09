Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1193
Gray concrete walls
Thank you so much for your viewing and comments!
9th February 2022
9th Feb 22
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Korcsog Károly
ace
@kork
If I count correctly, I am now starting my 4th year (2021) in the 365 project! I was captivated by the wonderful photos of the...
2120
photos
133
followers
77
following
326% complete
View this month »
1186
1187
1188
1189
1190
1191
1192
1193
Latest from all albums
1188
1189
1190
1191
1192
473
1193
474
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3300
Taken
9th February 2022 12:07pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Great shapes and I like your pov.
February 10th, 2022
gloria jones
ace
Great pov, leading line, light
February 10th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close