Photo 1207
Stopping at the chapel
Thank you so much for your viewing and comments!
24th February 2022
24th Feb 22
Korcsog Károly
ace
@kork
If I count correctly, I am now starting my 4th year (2021) in the 365 project! I was captivated by the wonderful photos of the...
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3300
Taken
24th February 2022 12:23pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
moni kozi
ace
Nice clean sharp lines
February 27th, 2022
