A bit of a unique building ........ by kork
A bit of a unique building ........

it's like a round cake. People in the area call it that!
Thank you so much for your viewing and comments!
4th March 2022 4th Mar 22

Korcsog Károly

Sarah Bremner ace
Cool....a little tricky fitting furniture into curved walls perhaps.
March 4th, 2022  
