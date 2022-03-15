Previous
Next
Church of the Immaculate Conception ....... by kork
Photo 1226

Church of the Immaculate Conception .......

Fót is a small town 15 kilometers from Budapest. Not only is the time improving, but so is the virus situation! I can't sit at home!
Thank you so much for your viewing and comments!
15th March 2022 15th Mar 22

Korcsog Károly

ace
@kork
If I count correctly, I am now starting my 4th year (2021) in the 365 project! I was captivated by the wonderful photos of the...
335% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise