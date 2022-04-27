Previous
By car or train? by kork
Photo 1262

By car or train?

I traveled a lot today. I took this photo by phone from the window of a train. The picture shows the M3 motorway. No high traffic.
Thank you so much for your viewing and comments!
27th April 2022 27th Apr 22

Korcsog Károly

If I count correctly, I am now starting my 4th year (2021) in the 365 project! I was captivated by the wonderful photos of the...
