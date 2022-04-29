Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1264
Church of Our Lady of Hungary........
in an outer district of Budapest. It has now been renovated!
Thank you so much for your viewing and comments!
29th April 2022
29th Apr 22
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Korcsog Károly
ace
@kork
If I count correctly, I am now starting my 4th year (2021) in the 365 project! I was captivated by the wonderful photos of the...
2225
photos
139
followers
79
following
346% complete
View this month »
1258
1259
1260
1261
1262
1263
1264
1265
Latest from all albums
1262
491
1263
428
1264
429
492
1265
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3300
Taken
29th April 2022 11:25am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Nice farming and capture of the church. It has a beautiful roof/towers.
April 30th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close