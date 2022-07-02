Previous
Next
Almost nothing has changed....... by kork
Photo 1290

Almost nothing has changed.......

A lamp photographed a long time ago in Korlát Street
https://365project.org/kork/365/2022-06-14

Thank you so much for watching and for your comments!
2nd July 2022 2nd Jul 22

Korcsog Károly

ace
@kork
If I count correctly, I am now starting my 4th year (2021) in the 365 project! I was captivated by the wonderful photos of the...
353% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise