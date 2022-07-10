Sign up
Photo 1298
Next
Photo 1298
Church of Saint Francis of Assisi.....
In Budapest, on Bakáts Square
Thanks for checking out my pictures today and giving me your thoughts if you have any!
10th July 2022
10th Jul 22
2
1
Korcsog Károly
ace
@kork
If I count correctly, I am now starting my 4th year (2021) in the 365 project!
2282
photos
139
followers
82
following
355% complete
1291
1292
1293
1294
1295
1296
1297
1298
440
499
1296
441
442
1297
500
1298
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3300
Taken
10th July 2022 10:59am
Diana
ace
Wonderful capture and scene. Is this on the other side of the square?
July 10th, 2022
Judith Johnson
Super composition
July 10th, 2022
