Photo 1301
It will be ready soon...
the tallest building in Budapest. 143 m high and 28 floors!
Thanks for viewing and comments!
13th July 2022
13th Jul 22
2
0
Korcsog Károly
ace
@kork
If I count correctly, I am now starting my 4th year (2021) in the 365 project!
2287
photos
139
followers
82
following
356% complete
1294
1295
1296
1297
1298
1299
1300
1301
1297
500
1298
443
1299
1300
1301
43
Views
7
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3300
Taken
13th July 2022 3:21pm
Diana
ace
What a lovely shot and view, I like the other buildings too.
July 13th, 2022
Peter Byrne
Nice view across the river.
July 13th, 2022
