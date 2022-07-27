Previous
Monument........ by kork
Monument........

for the victims of the First and Second World Wars
Thanks for viewing and comments!
27th July 2022

Korcsog Károly

@kork
If I count correctly, I am now starting my 4th year (2021) in the 365 project! I was captivated by the wonderful photos of the...
