Photo 1319
Walls and columns
Thanks for viewing and comments!
1st August 2022
1st Aug 22
Korcsog Károly
ace
@kork
If I count correctly, I am now starting my 4th year (2021) in the 365 project! I was captivated by the wonderful photos of the...
361% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
Comments
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3300
Taken
1st August 2022 10:28am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Suzanne
ace
Great pov and B&W really accentuates the lines and patterns.
August 1st, 2022
borof
A great geometrical composition.
August 1st, 2022
Leave a Comment
