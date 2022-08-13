Sign up
Photo 1329
Stealthy sunshine
The facade of a house in Buda in a narrow street
Thanks for viewing and comments!
13th August 2022
13th Aug 22
Korcsog Károly
@kork
If I count correctly, I am now starting my 4th year (2021) in the 365 project! I was captivated by the wonderful photos of the...
3
1
365
NIKON D3300
13th August 2022 3:40pm
Judith Johnson
Fabulous light and shadows
August 13th, 2022
