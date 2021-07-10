Previous
Next
Ruby Lake by krissers
74 / 365

Ruby Lake

Hiked from Thousand Islands to Garnet Lake. Hung out on the beach, met a ranger, then read while watching the view of Mount Ritter. Saw the most incredible rain reflecting the light.
10th July 2021 10th Jul 21

Kristina

@krissers
20% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise