Sunrise by krissers
75 / 365

Sunrise

The morning light with our morning coffee. Left early to hike when it was cooler and it was so hot at 7am when we finally left camp. Garnet Lake to Agnew Meadows and then home with some delicious good in Mammoth.
11th July 2021 11th Jul 21

Kristina

@krissers
