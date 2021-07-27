Previous
Sunset by krissers
91 / 365

Sunset

First sunset in Hawai'i. Today was an intense Covid-19 travel day. Drove to San Jose, flew to Kona, got the Hawai'i Pre Clear, got our rental car, ate food, explored, went to Costco, checked into our condo, and got amazing fish burgers.
27th July 2021 27th Jul 21

Kristina

@krissers
25% complete

Margo ace
Lovely sunset, Have a great time
July 29th, 2021  
