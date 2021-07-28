Previous
Next
Napoopoo Road by krissers
92 / 365

Napoopoo Road

View from the road. We went snorkeling at two step and diving at the harbor at Kona Dog Beach Park. Happy hour at Foster's Kitchen. Saw a tiger shark. Guest photo by Simon.
28th July 2021 28th Jul 21

Kristina

@krissers
25% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise