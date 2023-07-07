Previous
20230707-OM_065581-Edit-Edit_365
20230707-OM_065581-Edit-Edit_365

For 3 evenings there's been no sign of the regular Squirrels, then this evening they show up in force, I counted 8, even the Jay appeared.
7th July 2023

P. J. Krysko

@krysko
Just letting folk know I'm still alive in Keighley, West Yorkshire. If you want to know more just ask.
Kerry McCarthy ace
Love the focus on this. Nice composition too. The out-of-focus squirrel in the background adds a lot!
July 7th, 2023  
