Previous
20230728-OM_075810-Edit_365 by krysko
89 / 365

20230728-OM_075810-Edit_365

Another new insect to add to my collection. Pammene aurita [x2]
28th July 2023 28th Jul 23

P. J. Krysko

@krysko
Retired & still living in Keighley, West Yorkshire. If you want to know more just ask.
24% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise