Silver Y, [Autographa gamma].

Another new one. Spotted this moth amongst the Lavender a couple of days ago but it was too quick for me, so I was thrilled to see it again today. It was only after taking numerous photos that I noticed I had my aperture set too low and the hoped for shots of the moth in flight were probably out of focus [they were]. Never mind, I still got some interesting photos.