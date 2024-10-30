Previous
20100620-_IGP6458 v2 by krysko
332 / 365

20100620-_IGP6458 v2

It's Bella Week. I miss her.
30th October 2024 30th Oct 24

P. J. Krysko

@krysko
Retired & still living in Keighley, West Yorkshire. If you want to know more just ask.
90% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise