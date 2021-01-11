Previous
2021 01 11 Fishermen make their own rules
2021 01 11 Fishermen make their own rules

Despite our beaches being closed and off-limits during the current Lockdown, some fishermen carry on fishing, regardless.
11th January 2021 11th Jan 21

