2021 01 14 RIP Terry by kwiksilver
Photo 378

2021 01 14 RIP Terry

A good friend's husband died today after a long and torturous battle with cancer. We can take comfort in the fact that he is no longer in pain. Sterkte, Joan!
14th January 2021 14th Jan 21

Gillian

@kwiksilver
