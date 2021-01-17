Previous
2021 01 17 Plaited Trees by kwiksilver
2021 01 17 Plaited Trees

Between lockdown, loadshedding and our summer heat I am finding it very difficult to motivate myself to pick up my camera. So a couple more from our walk under the Milkwood trees on Saturday.
17th January 2021 17th Jan 21

Gillian

Babs ace
Brings a whole new meaning to tree hugging.
January 19th, 2021  
