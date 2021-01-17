Sign up
Photo 381
2021 01 17 Plaited Trees
Between lockdown, loadshedding and our summer heat I am finding it very difficult to motivate myself to pick up my camera. So a couple more from our walk under the Milkwood trees on Saturday.
17th January 2021
17th Jan 21
Gillian
ace
@kwiksilver
Critiques welcomed! My 365 journey started in 2012. I live in Gordon’s Bay in the Western Cape of South Africa so the sea and beach...
3170
photos
51
followers
38
following
5
1
1
2019 onwards
Canon EOS 600D
16th January 2021 2:12pm
Tags
trees
,
milkwood
Babs
ace
Brings a whole new meaning to tree hugging.
January 19th, 2021
