Photo 409
2021 01 27 Undisturbed
The seagulls have claimed the empty beaches for themselves.
27th January 2021
27th Jan 21
Gillian
@kwiksilver
Critiques welcomed! My 365 journey started in 2012. I live in Gordon’s Bay in the Western Cape of South Africa so the sea and beach...
Tags
gulls
gordon's bay
main beach
