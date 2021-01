2021 01 29 Sleeping Beauty

Gordon's Bay has its own Rock Star. An anonymous resident paints little rocks and places them in usual spots along the path under the milkwood trees. It's rather like a treasure hunt - find them, enjoy them, take them home if you like or else leave them in a different spot for someone else to find. Today I was lucky enough to have spotted four. I left them where they were for others to enjoy. On our return walk, about half an hour later, this little beauty had disappeared.