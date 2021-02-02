Previous
2021 02 02 Back to Normal by kwiksilver
2021 02 02 Back to Normal

Following last night's announcement that Covid restrictions would be eased and the beaches would be open again, many flocked to the sea. It was good to see so many people enjoying the beach again.
2nd February 2021 2nd Feb 21

Gillian

@kwiksilver
My 365 journey started in 2012. I live in Gordon's Bay in the Western Cape of South Africa so the sea and beach...
