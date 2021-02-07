Previous
2021 02 07 Dog Beach by kwiksilver
2021 02 07 Dog Beach

The far right end of Main Beach is known locally as the "Dog Beach". Dogs are allowed to run off leash as long as they are well-behaved. Sometimes what dogs consider good behaviour isn't the same as what humans think.
