Photo 436
2021 03 09 The Weather Changed
After a lengthy period of brilliant sunshine and hot days, we are in for some wet weather. As much as we need the rain, I hope it's not a sign of an early winter.
9th March 2021
9th Mar 21
2
0
Gillian
ace
@kwiksilver
Critiques welcomed! My 365 journey started in 2012. I live in Gordon’s Bay in the Western Cape of South Africa so the sea and beach...
3224
photos
52
followers
39
following
119% complete
View this month »
429
430
431
432
433
434
435
436
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Album
2019 onwards
Camera
Canon EOS 600D
Taken
9th March 2021 3:03pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
weather
,
waves
,
gordon's bay
,
bikini beach
Diana
ace
Wonderful capture of the elements. I fear our winter will come earlier this year.
March 9th, 2021
Sally Ings
ace
Fabulous capture of the changing elements. We can certainly use the rain, our town dam is starting to look rather low.
March 9th, 2021
