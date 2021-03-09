Previous
2021 03 09 The Weather Changed by kwiksilver
2021 03 09 The Weather Changed

After a lengthy period of brilliant sunshine and hot days, we are in for some wet weather. As much as we need the rain, I hope it's not a sign of an early winter.
9th March 2021 9th Mar 21

Gillian

@kwiksilver
Critiques welcomed! My 365 journey started in 2012. I live in Gordon’s Bay in the Western Cape of South Africa so the sea and beach...
Diana ace
Wonderful capture of the elements. I fear our winter will come earlier this year.
March 9th, 2021  
Sally Ings ace
Fabulous capture of the changing elements. We can certainly use the rain, our town dam is starting to look rather low.
March 9th, 2021  
