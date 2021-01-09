Previous
Winter Walk by kwind
Photo 3106

Winter Walk

From yesterday's snowshoe experience.
9th January 2021 9th Jan 21

KWind

ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Sand Lily
Love this shot.
January 10th, 2021  
*lynn ace
winter wonderland ...fav
January 10th, 2021  
Lou Ann ace
Just so beautiful.
January 10th, 2021  
Elizabeth ace
Beautiful snow scene!
January 10th, 2021  
Carole G ace
Beautiful snowy scene.
January 10th, 2021  
Daryl O'Hare ace
I dream of seeing something as beautiful as this!
January 10th, 2021  
Shutterbug ace
Wow! Beautiful scene and composition.
January 10th, 2021  
eDorre Andresen ace
So beautiful!
January 10th, 2021  
