Previous
Photo 4280
Algea Bloom
We arrived at the cabin on Friday night and the water was a bit of a mess. I believe there was an algae bloom happening.
21st April 2024
21st Apr 24
5
1
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
4714
photos
335
followers
142
following
1172% complete
4273
4274
4275
4276
4277
4278
4279
4280
Views
18
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
19th April 2024 3:12pm
Islandgirl
ace
Lovely composition!
April 22nd, 2024
Corinne C
ace
Makes a great shot
April 22nd, 2024
Mags
ace
Still, a wonderful capture!
April 22nd, 2024
Kerry McCarthy
ace
Lovely shot in any case. Is it normal to have an algae bloom at this time of the year?
April 22nd, 2024
Steve Chappell
ace
Great capture
April 22nd, 2024
