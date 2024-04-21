Previous
Algea Bloom by kwind
Algea Bloom

We arrived at the cabin on Friday night and the water was a bit of a mess. I believe there was an algae bloom happening.
KWind

Islandgirl ace
Lovely composition!
April 22nd, 2024  
Corinne C ace
Makes a great shot
April 22nd, 2024  
Mags ace
Still, a wonderful capture!
April 22nd, 2024  
Kerry McCarthy ace
Lovely shot in any case. Is it normal to have an algae bloom at this time of the year?
April 22nd, 2024  
Steve Chappell ace
Great capture
April 22nd, 2024  
