More of the Ferns by kwind
Photo 4286

More of the Ferns

We came home from the cabin today so no camera time. Here's another shot of the ferns from the other day in the rain.
27th April 2024 27th Apr 24

KWind

ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
amyK ace
Excellent close up
April 28th, 2024  
