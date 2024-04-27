Sign up
Photo 4286
More of the Ferns
We came home from the cabin today so no camera time. Here's another shot of the ferns from the other day in the rain.
27th April 2024
27th Apr 24
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
amyK
ace
Excellent close up
April 28th, 2024
