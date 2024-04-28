Sign up
Photo 4287
Crazy Weather
We had sun, rain and even hail today!
28th April 2024
28th Apr 24
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
28th April 2024 2:59pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Kathy
ace
From the look of this photo, all at the same time.
April 29th, 2024
