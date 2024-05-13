Previous
Happy Monday by kwind
Photo 4299

Happy Monday

The view from my bedroom window this morning.
13th May 2024 13th May 24

KWind

ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
1177% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Ann H. LeFevre ace
Stunning!!
May 14th, 2024  
Islandgirl ace
Gorgeous!
May 14th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise