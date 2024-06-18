Previous
Colosseum Selfie by kwind
Photo 4331

Colosseum Selfie

We got off the ship today and took the train to Rome for a final walkabout in the city. It was 35 degrees!! We’ve got a 6am flight home tomorrow!!
18th June 2024 18th Jun 24

KWind

ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Diana ace
What a great selfie! Safe travels back home.
June 18th, 2024  
Nigel Rogers ace
Great selfie in front of a classic piece of architecture
June 18th, 2024  
Pat Knowles ace
You look as though you have both had a great holiday….wonderful last photo.
June 18th, 2024  
