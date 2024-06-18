Sign up
Previous
Photo 4331
Colosseum Selfie
We got off the ship today and took the train to Rome for a final walkabout in the city. It was 35 degrees!! We’ve got a 6am flight home tomorrow!!
18th June 2024
18th Jun 24
3
1
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
4765
photos
330
followers
141
following
1186% complete
View this month »
4324
4325
4326
4327
4328
4329
4330
4331
Photo Details
Views
19
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
18th June 2024 10:51am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
What a great selfie! Safe travels back home.
June 18th, 2024
Nigel Rogers
ace
Great selfie in front of a classic piece of architecture
June 18th, 2024
Pat Knowles
ace
You look as though you have both had a great holiday….wonderful last photo.
June 18th, 2024
