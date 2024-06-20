Previous
Little Yellow Car by kwind
Photo 4333

Little Yellow Car

We're home from Europe! Felt great to sleep in our own bed last night. I'm going to share a few more images from our trip for the next while.

This was taken while out for an early morning walk in Positano. I was trying to photograph the restaurant and vine when this adorable little yellow car drove into the scene!
20th June 2024 20th Jun 24

KWind

ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
bkb in the city
Cute pic
June 21st, 2024  
Annie D ace
looks like they're heading for a picnic
June 21st, 2024  
Susan Klassen ace
Great capture! Quaint restaurant, the car fits right in.
June 21st, 2024  
Babs ace
What a sweet little car.
June 21st, 2024  
Graeme Stevens
I do like a proper tiny car ;)
June 21st, 2024  
Diana ace
A fabulous capture of this gorgeous scene, wish I could be there now! That little photobomber is ever so cute and really makes the shot.
June 21st, 2024  
eDorre ace
What fun!
June 21st, 2024  
