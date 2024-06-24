Sign up
Previous
Photo 4337
Capri
We rode a chairlift to the top of Anacapri and got to see this view of the famous Faraglioni Rocks on the Island of Capri. Earlier in the day we were in a small boat and went through the arch in the rocks.
24th June 2024
24th Jun 24
6
4
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
4771
photos
330
followers
141
following
1188% complete
4330
4331
4332
4333
4334
4335
4336
4337
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
6
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D810
Taken
5th June 2024 12:44pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Mark St Clair
ace
What a view and shot!
June 25th, 2024
eDorre
ace
What an amazing view
June 25th, 2024
*lynn
ace
Whoa, spectacular view!
June 25th, 2024
Barb
ace
Amazingly blue water!!
June 25th, 2024
Lois
ace
Such a gorgeous place!
June 25th, 2024
gloria jones
ace
Wow...Stellar pov
June 25th, 2024
