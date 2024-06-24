Previous
Capri by kwind
Capri

We rode a chairlift to the top of Anacapri and got to see this view of the famous Faraglioni Rocks on the Island of Capri. Earlier in the day we were in a small boat and went through the arch in the rocks.
24th June 2024 24th Jun 24

KWind

@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Mark St Clair
What a view and shot!
June 25th, 2024  
eDorre
What an amazing view
June 25th, 2024  
*lynn
Whoa, spectacular view!
June 25th, 2024  
Barb
Amazingly blue water!!
June 25th, 2024  
Lois
Such a gorgeous place!
June 25th, 2024  
gloria jones
Wow...Stellar pov
June 25th, 2024  
